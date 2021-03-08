Melon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00816352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

