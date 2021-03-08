Meme Market Capitalization Tops $58.50 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Meme token can now be bought for about $2,089.38 or 0.04155458 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $58.50 million and $29.65 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.81 or 0.00417276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00036971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005633 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

