Meme (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.10 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Meme has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $73.44 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $2,622.93 or 0.04895142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00411459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00037706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

