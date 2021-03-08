MenaPay (MPAY) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $1,807.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00041307 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

