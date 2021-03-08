Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.04

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 2281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

