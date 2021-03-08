Merculet Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $272,495.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00462743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00067286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00076158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00450797 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,302,164,436 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

