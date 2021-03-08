Mercury Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $8,830.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

