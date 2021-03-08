Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MDP traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $32.84. 2,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,277. Meredith has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth $35,189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

