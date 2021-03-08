Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.94

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 7402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

