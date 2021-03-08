Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 563,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,248,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $717,669.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $404,897 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

