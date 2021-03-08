Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) traded up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $13.96. 3,428,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,367,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,858. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

