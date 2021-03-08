Metacrine, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 15th

Metacrine’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 15th. Metacrine had issued 6,540,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,020,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

MTCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Metacrine alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,273,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,677,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,469,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.