MetaHash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,799.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $74,799.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.51 or 0.00461424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00076717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081365 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00459675 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,587,204,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,670,271 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

