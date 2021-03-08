Metal (MTL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.46 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002529 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $86.21 million and $23.46 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00818450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00041721 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

