Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $395,047.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00453717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00464346 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.