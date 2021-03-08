Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $397,854.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

