Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.57

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.