Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.57

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.