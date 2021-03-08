Metronome Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,196.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00004858 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and approximately $145,196.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00455977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00067873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00079332 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00464317 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,843,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,509,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

