Michael Cho Sells 337 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $17.51 on Monday, hitting $460.64. The company had a trading volume of 335,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,661. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.