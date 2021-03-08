Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,798,546 shares in the company, valued at $45,877,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $55,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.83. 3,011,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,825,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

