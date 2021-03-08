Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.40. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

