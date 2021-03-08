Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) Insider Acquires A$50,000.00 in Stock

Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) insider James (Jim) McDowell purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

James (Jim) McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, James (Jim) McDowell purchased 33,566 shares of Micro-X stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,412.44 ($8,151.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Micro-X Limited designs, develops, and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nano tube based X-ray products for the healthcare and improvised explosive device imaging security markets in Australia. The company offers Carestream DRX Revolution Nano, an ultra-lightweight digital mobile X-ray system for bedside imaging for use in hospital wards and intensive care units; and Rover, a digital mobile X-Ray unit for deployed military hospitals.

