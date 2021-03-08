Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) Insider Alexander Gosling Buys 35,443 Shares

Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) insider Alexander Gosling purchased 35,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,177.20 ($10,126.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Get Micro-X alerts:

About Micro-X

Micro-X Limited designs, develops, and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nano tube based X-ray products for the healthcare and improvised explosive device imaging security markets in Australia. The company offers Carestream DRX Revolution Nano, an ultra-lightweight digital mobile X-ray system for bedside imaging for use in hospital wards and intensive care units; and Rover, a digital mobile X-Ray unit for deployed military hospitals.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Micro-X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro-X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.