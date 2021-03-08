Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 381,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,512. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 466,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

