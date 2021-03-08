Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,257,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,748 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $946,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 30,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

