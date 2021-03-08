Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 30,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

