Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.75

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 1297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $634.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,194 shares in the company, valued at $464,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $242,550. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

