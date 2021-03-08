Midwest (MDWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDWT stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42. Midwest has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Minnich purchased 2,000 shares of Midwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDWT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

