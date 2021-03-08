MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.01

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 59771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

