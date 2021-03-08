MiL.k Achieves Market Cap of $41.54 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 78% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $36.95 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00460946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00450369 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars.

