Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.