MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $210.04 million and $1.21 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $19.61 or 0.00037957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.83 or 0.00411994 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.23 or 0.04768223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,711,806 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.