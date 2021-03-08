Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.19. 572,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 798,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
