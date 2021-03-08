Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.19. 572,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 798,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

