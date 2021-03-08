MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 14.1%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.93. 1,324,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,042,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective for the company. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

