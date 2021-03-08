Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $547,201.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $49.93 million and $547,201.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00458991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,780,190,250 coins and its circulating supply is 3,574,980,683 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.