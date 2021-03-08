Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $6.05 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00011862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $253.54 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.25 or 0.00459215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00066865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00076902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00081539 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00455830 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,899,899 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

