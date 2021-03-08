Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $116,312.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for $309.79 or 0.00608818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00460387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00075290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00447701 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 47,404 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

