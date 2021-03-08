Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for $308.10 or 0.00572542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $225,386.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00453717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00464346 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 50,473 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.