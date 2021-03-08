Mirrored iShares Gold Trust One Day Trading Volume Tops $163,368.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $163,368.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $16.44 or 0.00032273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.58 or 0.00460625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 896,657 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.