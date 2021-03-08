Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,248.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $120,248.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $23.34 or 0.00045323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 625,487 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

