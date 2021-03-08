Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $23.34 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.34 or 0.00045323 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $120,248.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 625,487 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

