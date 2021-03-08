Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Reaches Market Cap of $13.77 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for $12.51 or 0.00024627 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $355,028.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00456580 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,101,064 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

