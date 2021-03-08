Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231,982.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.84 or 0.00088383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 7% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $231,982.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.98 or 0.00460790 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067205 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00076705 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00082316 BTC.
- Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00050504 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.16 or 0.00457216 BTC.
Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile
Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.