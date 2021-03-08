Mixin Price Hits $179.53 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Mixin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $179.53 or 0.00344890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $95.58 million and $1.67 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,390 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.