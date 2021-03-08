MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £203.25 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £203.25 ($265.55).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stefan Allanson acquired 26 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £198.90 ($259.86).

Shares of GLE stock remained flat at $GBX 804 ($10.50) during trading on Monday. 324,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 766 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 683.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($11.86). The company has a market capitalization of £468.38 million and a P/E ratio of 45.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.