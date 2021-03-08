MMOCoin Trading Up 341.5% Over Last Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 317.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $290,811.84 and approximately $1,483.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 341.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,655,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,462,410 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Token Trading

