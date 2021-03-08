Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $209,715.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001920 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001380 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,609,236 coins and its circulating supply is 2,820,505 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

