Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,283,220.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,834,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

