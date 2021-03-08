Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,809 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 96,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 63,128 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 299.3% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 62,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 43,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 276.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 528.2% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

