Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,300.00 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00.

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $5,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 38,806 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $798,239.42.

On Thursday, January 7th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 172,954 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50.

On Monday, January 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47.

Shares of MWK stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.